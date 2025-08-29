PM Modi Calls For India-China Partnership To Bring Stability To World Economic Order

He asserted that New Delhi is ready to advance bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
PM Modi Calls For India-China Partnership To Bring Stability To World Economic Order
Representative image Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is imperative for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order.

  • He asserted that New Delhi is ready to advance bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective based on mutual respect.

  • The PM also shed light on his recent conversations with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is imperative for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order, PTI reported. He made the remarks during an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun published during his ongoing visit to Japan. 

He asserted that New Delhi is ready to advance bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. He further claimed that amicable relations between two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.

Modi, while replying to a question about the importance of improving relations with China at this time said that "At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, I would be travelling to Tianjin from here to take part in the SCO Summit. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, steady and positive progress has been made in our bilateral ties."

In this image posted on Aug. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during the India-Japan Economic Forum, in Tokyo, Japan. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo) - -
Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

BY Seema Guha

"Given the current volatility in world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order," he added. He emphasised that this is also crucial for a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world. 

On his views on the Japanese government's concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Modi said there is a strong convergence between Japan’s vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and India’s own approach encapsulated in our Indo-Pacific vision, in the 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative.

"Both our countries have strong and extensive linkages with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, and we both engage with some of them in plurilateral formats to give expression to our shared objectives," he said.

The PM also shed light on his recent conversations with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “In line with this, both the leaders spoke to me to share their perspectives on the developments related to the conflict. I reiterated India’s principled and consistent stand and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. I have already indicated India’s willingness to support meaningful efforts aimed at achieving peaceful resolution of the conflict," he told the Japanese newspaper.

"I believe, by virtue of our good relations with both sides, including key stakeholders, we can strengthen efforts dedicated to the restoration of an early and lasting peace in Ukraine," Modi said.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
