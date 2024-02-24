PM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones Of Projects Costing Rs 34,400 Cr In Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 10 projects cumulatively costing Rs 34,400 crore in Chhattisgarh.

The projects which were inaugurated during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh' event addressed by the PM through video conferencing are part of the road, rail, coal, power and solar energy sectors, a state government official said.

These projects will create new opportunities for the people of the state and modern infrastructure will strengthen the foundation of 'Viksit Chhattisgarh', the PM said in his address.

The PM dedicated the National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I (2x800 MW) to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II (2x800 MW) in the state's Raigarh district.

While Stage-I of the project is built with an investment of Rs 15,800 crore, Stage-II entails investment of Rs 15,530 crore, the state government official said. The project, which is equipped with highly efficient super critical technology (for Stage-I) and ultra super critical technology (for Stage-II), will ensure lesser specific coal consumption and carbon dioxide emission, the official said.

"While 50 per cent power from both Stage-I and II is allocated to Chhattisgarh, the project will also play a crucial role in improving the power scenario in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, among others," the official added.