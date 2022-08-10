Plot Being Hatched To Kill Me, Have Written To CM: TMC MLA Idris Ali

A day after his house was ransacked, TMC MLA Idris Ali on Tuesday claimed that a section of party workers in his constituency was “hatching a plot to kill him” and he wrote to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apprise her of the situation. Ali’s house was vandalised on Monday by his party's workers, who accused him of taking money for allotting posts in TMC's local organisation.

Claiming that the allegation was “baseless”, the Bhagobangola MLA asserted that some local leaders were trying to place people with dubious backgrounds into the party's block-level organisation. Earlier on Tuesday, the police arrested two local TMC leaders for their alleged involvement in the incident.

"I have written to our party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. A local TMC leader and his supporters have been hatching a plot for quite some time to kill me as I have objected to their illegal activities in the area. Yesterday, when they attacked my house, they also threatened to kill me," he told reporters.

A police team has been deputed at his residence in the Bhagobangola area of Murshidabad district, following the vandalism. A local TMC leader had alleged that Ali was sidelining party old-timers over the last few years.

"Ali hardly understands local political equations and is trying to thrust his arbitrary decisions on everyone," he said. TMC's district chairman Abu Taher Khan had said he would look into the complaints.

(With PTI inputs)