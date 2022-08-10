Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Plot Being Hatched To Kill Me, Have Written To CM: TMC MLA Idris Ali

A police team has been deputed at his residence in the Bhagobangola area of Murshidabad district, following the vandalism. A local TMC leader had alleged that Idris Ali was sidelining party old-timers over the last few years.

undefined
Idris Ali wrote to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apprise her of the situation. Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 8:44 am

A day after his house was ransacked, TMC MLA Idris Ali on Tuesday claimed that a section of party workers in his constituency was “hatching a plot to kill him” and he wrote to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apprise her of the situation. Ali’s house was vandalised on Monday by his party's workers, who accused him of taking money for allotting posts in TMC's local organisation.

Claiming that the allegation was “baseless”, the Bhagobangola MLA asserted that some local leaders were trying to place people with dubious backgrounds into the party's block-level organisation. Earlier on Tuesday, the police arrested two local TMC leaders for their alleged involvement in the incident.

"I have written to our party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. A local TMC leader and his supporters have been hatching a plot for quite some time to kill me as I have objected to their illegal activities in the area. Yesterday, when they attacked my house, they also threatened to kill me," he told reporters.

Related stories

TMC Welcomes Political Development in Bihar

CBI Summons TMC's Anubrata Mondal In Cattle Smuggling Case

SSC Scam: 'University Posts Were On Sale', Alleges Ex-TMC Leader Against Partha Chatterjee

A police team has been deputed at his residence in the Bhagobangola area of Murshidabad district, following the vandalism. A local TMC leader had alleged that Ali was sidelining party old-timers over the last few years.

"Ali hardly understands local political equations and is trying to thrust his arbitrary decisions on everyone," he said. TMC's district chairman Abu Taher Khan had said he would look into the complaints.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Plot Being Hatched Kill Written To CM TMC MLA Idris Ali Sidelining Party Old-timers Vandalism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Kendall Jenner's Pantless Pic On Beau Devin Booker's Lap Goes Viral

Kendall Jenner's Pantless Pic On Beau Devin Booker's Lap Goes Viral