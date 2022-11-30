Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Plastic Manufacturers Without Disposal Plan To Be Banned In Uttarakhand

Home National

Plastic Manufacturers Without Disposal Plan To Be Banned In Uttarakhand

A division bench said organisations selling and manufacturing plastic products in Uttarakhand would not only have to register with the Pollution Control Board, but also present a plan for disposal of their plastic waste.

Ban Plastic Items
Ban Plastic Items PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 7:42 pm

The Uttarakhand High Court has said plastic manufacturers and sellers without a plan for disposal of the waste would be banned in Uttarakhand.

A division bench said organisations selling and manufacturing plastic products in Uttarakhand would not only have to register with the Pollution Control Board, but also present a plan for disposal of their plastic waste.

They can have the waste disposed of by the local body, but would have to reimburse its expenses, said the bench, comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe.

Failure to do so will result in a ban on production, sale and marketing of plastic goods by such organisations in the state, it said.

The high court gave the directions on a petition, which alleged plastic manufacturing units were not following any of the rules by state and central governments for plastic waste management.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Uttarakhand High Court Plastic Manufacturers And Sellers Plastic Products Pollution Control Board Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi Justice RC Khulbe State And Central Governments Plastic Waste Management
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected