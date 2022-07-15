Peepal, Banyan Trees To Be Planted On Banks Of 2,200 Ponds In Haryana Under Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan

Different trees like peepal and banyan will be planted on the banks of 2,200 ponds in 22 districts of Haryana under the Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan, a top official here said on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department, A K Singh said a 150-km-long nature trail is being developed from Kalka to Kalesar to ensure that people visiting there can enjoy nature in the best possible way.

This work will be completed in this financial year, Singh said. "Under the Amrit Sarovar Mission, plants of varieties like Banyan, Peepal, Neem and Pilkhan would be planted on the banks of 2,200 ponds in 22 districts of Haryana," Singh said

In May, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said the Amrit Sarovar scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save ponds is a "Bhagiratha-like" effort, a reference to the mythical king who brought the Ganga to earth.

Along with this, ornamental and trees which give shade will also be planted in cities and towns to check pollution, he informed. Singh said during 'Van Mahotsav on July 19, a book display vehicle decorated with nature and environmental literature, in collaboration with the National Book Trust would be specially flagged off.

He said for the first time, 67 species of mushrooms have been discovered in Kalesar National Park and 58 species of butterflies have also been identified in Manethi in Aravalli hills, and the forest department is geared up for its conservation.

The Forest department is very excited about the inclusion of Sultanpur National Park and Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary in the 'Ramsar Site' due to the environmental cooperation policy of the Haryana government, he said.

Notably, Sultanpur National Park and Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary were declared Ramsar sites in May 2021. The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands. It is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the Caspian Sea, where the treaty was signed on February 2, 1971.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government would be celebrating the 73rd Van Mahotsav on July 19, at Saraswati Van, Kurukshetra. The event would be presided over by Forest Minister, Kanwar Pal.

The Forest department has set a target of planting two crore saplings this time. Of these, 30 lakh saplings will be provided free of cost to the people of Haryana, said Kanwar Pal on Friday.

He said 40 lakh saplings will be planted under agro-forestry, 29 lakh under Jal Shakti Abhiyan and 19 lakh under the Paudhagiri scheme. Along with this, 30 lakh saplings will also be provided free of cost to the people of Haryana. He said that the remaining 82 lakh saplings would be planted across the state under other schemes.

(Wth PTI inputs)