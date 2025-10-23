PDP Announces Support for NC in Rajya Sabha Polls to Keep BJP at Bay

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "We have decided to give support to the NC and vote for their candidates," adding that the move aims to "keep the fascist forces away."

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
SRINAGAR, INDIA
SRINAGAR, INDIA - OCTOBER 8: Supporters of National Conference (NC) celebrate outside the counting center on October 8, 2024 in Srinagar, India. National Conference Congress alliance has achieved victory in the Assembly polls, winning a total of 48 seats. The BJP won 29 seats. Photo: Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday declared its support for the ruling National Conference (NC) in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

  2. The decision followed discussions with party leadership and MLAs, and a request from NC president Farooq Abdullah, with NC candidate Shammi Oberoi also meeting Mehbooba to seek backing.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday announced that it will support the ruling National Conference (NC) in the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for the following day.

"We have decided to give support to the NC and vote for their candidates," party chief Mehbooba Mufti said at a press conference.

She added that the decision was aimed at keeping the BJP away.

"This party (NC) doesn't deserve it, but we have to give our support for the larger cause of keeping the fascist forces away," Mehbooba asserted.

Mehbooba explained that the decision came after discussions with the party’s leadership and its MLAs, following the NC’s request for support in the Rajya Sabha elections.

She also said that NC president Farooq Abdullah had called her to request her party’s backing. On Wednesday, NC’s Rajya Sabha candidate Shammi Oberoi had visited Mehbooba at her residence to seek her support.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
Tags

