PDP Announces Support for NC in Rajya Sabha Polls to Keep BJP at Bay

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday declared its support for the ruling National Conference (NC) in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
The decision followed discussions with party leadership and MLAs, and a request from NC president Farooq Abdullah, with NC candidate Shammi Oberoi also meeting Mehbooba to seek backing.
"We have decided to give support to the NC and vote for their candidates," party chief Mehbooba Mufti said at a press conference.
She added that the decision was aimed at keeping the BJP away.
"This party (NC) doesn't deserve it, but we have to give our support for the larger cause of keeping the fascist forces away," Mehbooba asserted.
Mehbooba explained that the decision came after discussions with the party’s leadership and its MLAs, following the NC’s request for support in the Rajya Sabha elections.
She also said that NC president Farooq Abdullah had called her to request her party’s backing. On Wednesday, NC’s Rajya Sabha candidate Shammi Oberoi had visited Mehbooba at her residence to seek her support.
(with PTI inputs)