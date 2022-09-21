Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Partha Chatterjee Remanded To Judicial Custody Till Oct 5

The special court had on September 16 given CBI the custody of Chatterjee till Wednesday on a prayer by the agency for questioning him in connection with the case, which it is investigating on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Partha Chatterjee Remanded To Judicial Custody Till Oct 5
Partha Chatterjee Remanded To Judicial Custody Till Oct 5 PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 7:45 pm

A special CBI court here Wednesday rejected the bail prayer of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and remanded him and three others to judicial custody till October 5 in connection with its probe in the SSC recruitment scam.

The three others sent to judicial custody till the same date are former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, who was arrested by CBI on September 15, former secretary of West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Ashok Saha and its former advisor S P Sinha.

The order was given by a CBI court a prayer by the central investigating agency.

The special court had on September 16 given CBI the custody of Chatterjee till Wednesday on a prayer by the agency for questioning him in connection with the case, which it is investigating on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the reported money trail in the SSC recruitment scam and seized Rs 49.80 crore in cash, apart from bullion, jewellery and property deeds from the latter's flats in the city, on July 23.

The ED has alleged in a charge sheet submitted before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act court that the total worth of the seizures, including the cash, is over Rs 100 crore.

The former minister is also in judicial remand in connection with the case.

Chatterjee, who held the education portfolio when the alleged scam took place from 2014 onwards, was relieved of his ministerial duties by the Mamata Banerjee government following his arrest. He held several portfolios including parliamentary affairs, industry and commerce when he was arrested.

Related stories

CBI Arrests ABG Shipyard Founder Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal In Rs 22,842 Crore Bank Fraud Case

CBI Arrests ABG Founder-Chairman Rishi Agarwal In Rs 22,842-Crore Bank Fraud Case

CBI Books Rotomac Global In A Fresh Case Of Rs 93cr Bank Fraud

-With PTI Input

Tags

National CBI Court Bail Plea West Bengal Former CM Judicial Custody Justice Judiciary Partha Chatterjee Kolkata West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC