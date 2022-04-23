Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
National

Pakistani Militant Among Two Killed In Encounter In South Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mirhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday PTI

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 9:11 pm

A Pakistani militant of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mirhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces.

 In the ensuing exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official added. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said one of the slain ultras was a Pakistani national and belonged to the JeM outfit. "One #Pakistani #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation in progress," Kumar wrote on Twitter. 

(With PTI inputs)

