Over 80 Displaced Animals, Birds Rescued Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai

Heavy rains that lashed Mumbai earlier this week not only affected the normal life for people, but it also had an impact on the wildlife, as over 80 displaced animals and birds were rescued from various parts of the city over the last few days.

At least 88 different species of animals, birds and reptiles were rescued from different parts of the city and its adjoining areas in three days, a forest official said. Majority of the animals and birds were rescued from the suburban areas of the city, which share spaces with forests, and most of them were displaced due to incessant rainfall, he said.

Two wildlife ambulances, six rescue staff and 20 volunteers from the NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) rescued the animals and birds, the official said. A critically-injured golden jackal was rescued from the eastern suburb of Vikhroli. The animal was severely dehydrated and had sustained multiple wounds and fractures, he said.

Similarly, two bonnet macaques were rescued from Mulund and Thane areas, where they had come in contact with live wires, and one of them died, while a sub-adult mongoose displaced due to heavy rains was found in Bhandup and was under observation, the official said.

As many as seven turtles were found in different parts of the city, as several water bodies were flooded due to rains and they were lost in the flood waters near drains and were rescued from residential societies and complexes, he said.

At least 30 birds, including black kites, parakeets, mynas, crows and pigeons, were also affected by rains and strong winds, and were being treated, while more than 35 snakes of different species were rescued from residential and commercial areas and were released into the wild after medical examination, the official said.

The displaced and distressed animals and birds were rescued, treated and rehabilitated in coordination with the forest department, he added. It is an appeal to citizens to be vigilant and help such animals getting in touch with the nearest rescue teams, NGOs and the forest department, the official said.

