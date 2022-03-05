Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 178.5 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

The ministry said so far over 2.04 crore (2,04,78,473) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

Over 178.5 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt
Students getting Covid-19 vaccine.(photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 3:13 pm

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 178.52 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 21 lakh (21,70,356) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The ministry said so far over 2.04 crore (2,04,78,473) precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

Related stories

Covid-19: India Logs 5,921 New Coronavirus Cases, 289 Fatalities

Govt Panel Recommends EUA For Covid Vaccine Covovax For 12-17 Age Group

Third Covid Vaccine Dose Advised For Immunocompromised People: BMJ Study

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be inoculated from May 1. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by its Omicron variant.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Full Vaccination India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Vaccine Vaccination Vaccination Drive India New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura