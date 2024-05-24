Outlook News Wrap, May 24: Bangladesh MP's Murder Mystery, Latest In Pune Porsche Crash & More

Hello, readers! this Outlook India news wrap brings you the top stories of May 24. The Pune Porsche accident concitnues to hit headlines with the accused teen's family now trying to frame the family driver.
In other news, the horrific details have come to fore in the sensational case of the alleged killing of a Bangladesh MP who went missing in Kolkata few days ago.
Outlook News Wrap, May 24
Bangladesh MP Murder Row: 'Skinned', 'Minced' Body Parts Carried In Suitcase? | CCTV Footage Emerges
As the latest development in the intensifying row over Bangladesh's three time MP Anwarul Azim Anar's brutal murder in Kolkata, a new video has emerged showing two people, believed to have murdered Anar, leaving an apartment in Kolkata's New Town where earlier police have identified blood stains while searching for the leader.
According to the officials privy with the investigation, Anar was skinned and his body parts were minced in the apartment before getting disposed across the city. Anar had been missing since May 14, two days after he arrived in Kolkata. READ FULL STORY
Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Was In His Senses, Attempts Being Made To Frame Family Driver, Says Top Cop
Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Friday said that an attempt is being made to frame the family driver in the Porsche accident case in which the 17-year-old son of a renowned real estate developer is accused of being behind the wheels of the luxury sedan in the early hours of May 19 when the vehicle fatally knocked down two bike-borne people.
Addressing a press conference on the case on Friday, the Pune top cop said the accused teen was "in his senses" despite being drunk and "had full knowledge" of the consequences of "their conduct". READ FULL STORY
Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was on Friday, May 24, sent to four-day judicial custody over allegations by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal of assault by him on her. prerogative of court. Bibhav Kumar's lawyer said on Friday that the judicial remand was "prerogative of court."
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was brought to Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Friday at the end of his police custody. READ FULL STORY
No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
Singapore Airlines has changed its seat belt rules and altered at least one flight route after a turbulence incident this week killed one person and left dozens more hospitalised.
On Tuesday, Flight SQ321 from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Bangkok. One man died, and 46 passengers and two crew members were taken to hospital with serious injuries, including spinal cord damage and head injuries. READ FULL STORY
'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra's Fans Miffed At British TV Host After He Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free'
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most sought-after actors both in Bollywood and Hollywood. She is a self-made star. The former Miss World has come a long way in her professional life. Today, she is recognised worldwide for her contribution to entertainment and also to social causes.
PeeCee has no dearth of fans all across the globe. They get offended when someone speaks or says something ill or bad about the actress. Her fans are miffed at British TV host Andi Peters for mispronouncing Priyanka's name during a show. READ FULL STORY
Hunt For IND's Next Coach: BCCI Secy Shah Denies Approaching Ponting, Langer For The Job
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have openly stated that they are on the lookout for Rahul Dravid's successor who is the head coach of the men's national cricket team. (More Cricket News)
However, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Justin Langer and Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting recently stated that they turned down the opportunity to coach the Indian men's cricket team after being approached by the apex cricket body. READ FULL STORY