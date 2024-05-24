International

No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence

One man died, and 46 passengers and two crew members were taken to hospital with serious injuries, including spinal cord damage and head injuries, after Flight SQ321 from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

X
Photo: X
info_icon

Singapore Airlines has changed its seat belt rules and altered at least one flight route after a turbulence incident this week killed one person and left dozens more hospitalised.

On Tuesday, Flight SQ321 from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Bangkok. One man died, and 46 passengers and two crew members were taken to hospital with serious injuries, including spinal cord damage and head injuries.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Passengers described the terrifying experience of being slammed into the ceiling and thrown around the cabin when the turbulence hit. Those who were not wearing seatbelts were thrown into the air, hitting the aircraft's ceiling before falling back down.

In response to the incident, Singapore Airlines has announced that it will be suspending meal services and requiring cabin crew to wear seatbelts when the seatbelt sign is on. 

The airline said in a statement: "In addition to the suspension of hot beverage service when the seatbelt sign is on, meal service will also be suspended. Crew members will also return to their seats and secure their seatbelts when the seatbelt sign is on."

The airline has also changed its flight route to avoid flying over the region of Myanmar where the turbulence occurred, instead flying over the Bay of Bengal.

Singapore Airlines CEO, Goh Choon Phong, has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation and has visited those in the hospital to offer his support.

File photo of an IndiGo plane.(Representational image) | - PTI
Video: Srinagar-Bound IndiGo Flight Faces Massive Turbulence As Frightened Passengers Seek Divine Help

BY Outlook Web Desk

Forty-six passengers and two crew members, including citizens of the United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, were being treated in hospital in Bangkok as of late Thursday.

Singapore Airlines has had seven accidents in its history, according to the Aviation Safety Network, a database that provides information on airline safety issues and accidents. The last time a Singapore Airlines accident resulted in fatalities was in October 2000, when a plane crashed on a closed runway during take-off at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan, killing 83 of the 179 people on board.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap, May 24: Bangladesh MP's Murder Mystery, Latest In Pune Porsche Crash & More
  2. Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Police
  3. HC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YSRCP MLA Who Smashed EVM
  4. 'Udta Bengaluru': Busted Rave Party In City Sparks BJP-Congress War Of Words
  5. Bangladesh MP Murder Row: 'Skinned', 'Minced' Body Parts Carried In Suitcase? | CCTV Footage Emerges
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Vocals To ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ From ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’
  2. Orry Confesses He Was An 'Inconsiderate Social Climber' In School, Gives A Peek Of His Alma Mater In Kodaikanal
  3. 'Longlegs' Trailer Review: Nicholas Cage Will Give You Sleepless Nights As He Turns Into A Deadly Serial Killer
  4. Ex-FTISLAND Member Song Seung-hyun Shares Pre-Wedding Pictures With Fiance - Check Post Inside
  5. Preity Zinta On Why She Didn't Work In Films For The Last Six Years: People Forget That Women Have A Biological Clock
Sports News
  1. England Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  2. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Updates
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. USA Vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Bangladesh's Tour Of America 2024
  5. Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Manchester Derby
World News
  1. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  2. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  3. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
  4. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
  5. Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme, Dies
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM