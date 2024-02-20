Video: Srinagar-Bound IndiGo Flight Faces Massive Turbulence As Frightened Passengers Seek Divine Help

The panic struck passengers onboard IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Srinagar after the plane faced massive turbulence due to bad weather conditions on Monday.
The flight reportedly 6E6125, took off from the Delhi airport at 5.25 pm and faced turbulence due to heavy rain.
A video of the flight showed frightened passengers holding on to their chairs while the flight continued to shake has been doing rounds on social media.
In the video, the frightened passengers in the flight could be seen humming prayers while holding on to their seats as the flight continues to shake amid turbulence.
Jammu and Kashmir’s higher parts have received a fresh spell of heavy snowfall, while the plains have been continuously lashed by rains for second successive day.
The lone road link of Kashmir with the rest of the country—Srinagar Jammu national highway continues to remain closed due to landslides at several places.
Besides, the authorities have also closed two interstate highways as a precautionary measure in view of fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah in Doda district.
The authorities have also advised people to avoid journeys on the highway till the road is cleared and the weather improves.