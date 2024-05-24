Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most sought-after actors both in Bollywood and Hollywood. She is a self-made star. The former Miss World has come a long way in her professional life. Today, she is recognised worldwide for her contribution to entertainment and also to social causes.
PeeCee has no dearth of fans all across the globe. They get offended when someone speaks or says something ill or bad about the actress. Her fans are miffed at British TV host Andi Peters for mispronouncing Priyanka's name during a show.
Andi visited Madame Tussauds in London in March for the show 'Good Morning Britain'. He talked about the celebrities immortalised in wax museum. In the clip that has surfaced on social media, he was seen struggling to pronounce Chopra's name.
In the clip, 'Good Morning Britain' anchors Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins were at the studio while Andi was talking to them from Madame Tussauds. When he was asked by the anchors to talk about the celebrity next to him, Andi was seen finding it difficult to pronounce Priyanka’s name correctly and called her ‘Chianca Chop Free’.
Reportedly, Adil corrected him, “Honestly, Andi. If you're going to stand next to somebody at least work out what their name is. That's Priyanka Chopra, the Indian Bollywood actress who is now a massive star in America.” Andi then said that he knew who she was and that she was married to ''that one from the Jonas Brothers''.
Watch the viral clip here.
Angry fans slammed Andi and called it 'unacceptable''. One wrote, ''Someone needs to tell Andy Peters at least Priyanka Chopra has earned her place in Madame Tussaud’s because he hasn’t'' while another fan commented, ''She is Priyanka the world knows her who are you?''. ''Is a huge disrespect not only for the pronunciation because anyone can have a mistake, but here was not a mistake,is doing it on purpose'', wrote one user.
Did you also feel that Andi Peters did it purposely?
On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State' with Idris Elba and John Cena. She recently wrapped up the shoot.