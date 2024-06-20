Outlook News Wrap June 20: UGC-NET Cancellation Sparks Row; Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Kills 34; Hajj Heatstroke Death Toll Rises And More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we may focus on the rising death toll among the pilgrims in Hajj due to extreme heat, it is said that among the 1000 who died there, 68 were Indians.
In other news, in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi almost 34 people have died while a 100 more are hospitalised after consuming illicit alchohol.
UGC-NET Cancellation: Another Row Erupts As Opposition Asks Govt 'When Will NEET Exam Be Cancelled'
The Opposition alliance was quick to launch an attack at the BJP-led NDA government after the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination amid suspicion over the integrity of the exam being compromised.
The Ministry of Education, in a press released, said, "To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled."
Kallakurichi Spurious Liquor: At least 34 Dead, Over 60 Hospitalised; TN CM Stalin Orders Probe, Announces Ex-Gratia
At least 34 people died and more than 60 were hospitalised after reportedly consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, officials said.
Authorities expressed concerns over the fear of death toll, which is likely to go up. Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth visited the Government Medical College Hospital to meet those undergoing treatment.
Aligarh: Mob Lynching Of Man On Suspicion Of Theft Sparks Communal Tensions; Security Upped
A man was allegedly lynched by a mob in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on suspicion of theft on Wednesday, an incident which sparked communal tensions in the area and led to the arrest of six people.
The victim, Fareed (35), was attacked by the mob on Tuesday night in Mamu Bhanja locality, police said, adding that seven people part of the mob were identified and six were arrested.
Hajj 2024 Death Toll Crosses 1000 As Mecca Continues To Record Extreme Heat
As Mecca continues to witness extreme heat, the death toll from Hajj 2024 has now crossed 1,000. As per an AFP tally, diplomats have stated that the death toll has officially surpassed 1,000 pilgrims.
A Saudi diplomat shared that around 68 Indians have died during Hajj 2024. Of this, some died of natural causes while many due to the weather conditions.
In 'Strongest-Ever Treaty', Russia And North Korea To Provide Each Other Immediate Military Aid In Event Of War
A new agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un requires both the countries to provide each other with immediate military assistance in case of a war, North Korea's state media said.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday said that the language of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement was agreed upon by both Putin and Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Wednesday.
Former India Cricketer David Johnson Passes Away; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condoles Death
Former India cricketer who played two Tests, passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru at the age of 52. Johnson's three-match Test career saw him scalp three wickets. (More Cricket News)
He was 52 and is survived by his wife and two children. As per currently available details, Johnson, who was running a cricket academy near his home, had not been keeping well in recent times.
"We were informed that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead," the KSCA official told PTI.
'Mirzapur 3' Trailer Review: Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit Leaves No Stone Unturned In Keeping The Throne To Himself
When Amazon Prime Video revealed that they will be unveiling the trailer of the much anticipated ‘Mirzapur 3’ on June 20, fans could not contain their excitement. The OTT giant has been teasing fans of this loved show by dropping updates and glimpses. After much ado, the trailer of ‘Mirzapur 3’ is here and it is bigger and better than the previous seasons.
The 2:37 minute long trailer of ‘Mirzapur 3’ opens with a shot of Purvanchal. This shot sets the tone, and the audience is given a glimpse of what had happened in the previous seasons. Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit makes a spectacular entry in an SUV. The SUV stops at the Tripathi Chowk.