Outlook News Wrap June 18: Modi In Varanasi, Delhi Water Crisis, Odisha Cow Slaughter, BJP To Discuss Speaker's Name And More

Hello Readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we are focusing on PM Modi's first visit to Varanasi since Lok Sabha results. In other news, the situation has escalated in Odisha over a cow-slaughter incident.
Read All These And More With Outlook's June 18 News Wrap
Modi In Varanasi In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, Releases PM-KISAN Instalment
In his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Tuesday after assuming office for the third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and released Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for over 9.26 crore farmers.
Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
Curfew was imposed in Odisha's Balasore late on Monday following a clash between two groups over alleged suspicion of cow slaughter, officials said. Though initially, the administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 in some pockets of the town, it later imposed the orders in the entire city to prevent this situation from getting any worse.
Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
As the sweltering heatwave conditions continue to sweep the national capital with the 'feels-like' temperature touching the searing 50 degrees Celsius milestone, Delhi has been reeling under acute water scarcity for the past few days. It has been reported that the Delhi Jal Board has been inundated with residents' complaints of water shortage.
BJP Leaders To Meet At Rajnath Singh's House To Discuss Names For Lok Sabha Speaker, Deputy Speaker; PM To Move Motion On June 26
A meeting of the top BJP leaders is expected to be held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence here on Tuesday evening to discuss the names of the candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
The election for the Lok Sabha speaker's post will be held on June 26, two days after the first session of the Parliament begins.
Gautam Gambhir Interviewed By BCCI Panel; Could Be Announced As IND Head Coach In Next 48 Hrs
Gautam Gambhir, the former India opener, underwent an extensive interview for the position of head coach of the Indian national cricket team with the BCCI-appointed panel — Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) — on Tuesday. (T20 World Cup Coverage | More Cricket News)
Sunil Lahri On Arun Govil Playing Dashrath In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana': He Is Crushing His Own Personality
Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' went on floors without an official announcement. There has been no official confirmation of the cast as well. From the leaked set pics that went viral, it is confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are part of the magnum opus. The former is playing Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita. Earlier, leaked pics of Arun Govil and Lara Dutta also surfaced on social media. Govil who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' is reportedly playing Dashrath in Tiwari's directorial.