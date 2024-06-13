Outlook News Wrap June 13: NEET Re-Exam On June 23, PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit, Massive Blast In Nagpur Factory And More

Hello Readers! Through this newswrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. A blast in an explosive manufacturing factory killed six people so far.
In other news, the G7 Outreach Summit is kicking off today in Italy and PM Modi is headed to attend it.
Outlook's June 13 News Wrap
Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
The Supreme Court of India has refused to stay the counselling for NEET UG 2024 and stated that the counselling process conducted by MCC should continue as per schedule. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has agreed to cancel the NEET UG Results for a total of 1,563 students who were given grace marks.
Telling the Supreme Court, NTA stated that a total of 1563 students will be given an option to appear for the re-test, which will be held on June 23.
Delhi Water Crisis: Himachal Govt Says No Surplus Water To Spare, Backtracks From Statement
In an about turn, the Himachal Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that it does not have a surplus 136 cusecs of water and withdrew its earlier statement. The top court had earlier directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 136 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi amid shortage and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday had said the state released water for Delhi, but it has to go to the national capital through Haryana.
Nagpur: 6 Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Blast In Chamundi Explosive Factory
Six workers including five women were killed and three were seriously injured after a blast occurred at an explosive-manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon.
Nine of the injured were sent to two private hospitals in the city including Nagpur's Dhande Hospital. Out of the nine five women and a man died during treatment.
G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
The annual summit of the group of seven countries kicks off today in Italy. After her EU win, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is all set to host her fellow G7 countries - the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom - for the 50th summit in Puglia.
The G7 Puglia Summit will be held over three days from June 13 to 15. The summit will be held in Borgo Egnazia, a luxury hotel with a Michelin-starred restaurant in the southern region of Puglia, Italy.
PM Modi has also left for Italy to attend the summit.
Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
With the ceasefire talks stalling once again, Israel has reportedly launched a vast land, air and sea operations in the Al-Mawasi area. Al-Mawasi is a coastal town in southern Rafah which had been designated as a safe zone for Palestinians.
As per Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli operation includes strikes from naval boars firing heavy machine guns. However, Israel has denied the WAFA report and stated that it has not launched any attack in the humanitarian region of Al Mawasi.
T20 World Cup 2024: Who Can IND Face In Super 8s? When Will Men In Blue Play Their Super 8 Matches - Check Full Details
India defeated USA by seven wickets to seal their place in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Their third consecutive victory meant, Rohit Sharma-led side become the third side after South Africa and Australia to seal their Super 8 progression. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
Moreover, the Men In Blue's seeding ahead of the World Cup meant that they have also maintained their numero uno status in Group A and will be in Group 1 of the Super 8s.
Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa, better known as Darshan, has been making news ever since his name was brought up in a murder case. The Bengaluru police have arrested the actor in connection with the case. The actor is currently under detention at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. Amidst this, recent reports have revealed that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed within 200 meters of the police station.