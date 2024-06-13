Outlook News Wrap June 13: NEET Re-Exam On June 23, PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit, Massive Blast In Nagpur Factory And More

Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa, better known as Darshan, has been making news ever since his name was brought up in a murder case. The Bengaluru police have arrested the actor in connection with the case. The actor is currently under detention at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. Amidst this, recent reports have revealed that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed within 200 meters of the police station.