Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit

Prime Minister Modi will also have several bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries; however, they have not yet been confirmed. The meeting with Italian PM Giorgi Meloni, with whom the Indian leader has a good personal equation is slated. The PM is also expected to have a brief exchange with several others like President Biden, Rishi Sunak and others. But the spotlight for Indians will be on Canada’s Justin Trudeau, and whether he and Prime Minister Modi take the opportunity to smooth out their differences. India-Canada relations are on the downslide ever since Trudeau announced in the Canadian parliament that India was involved in the shooting of Canadian citizen and pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last June. That opened a can of worms with the US also joining in with similar charges against official India. The cold vibes between Modi and Trudeau were apparent in the G20 meeting last year. Indian officials are not expecting any change in the situation at present. Trudeau’s popularity is plummeting in Canada, and many expect the Conservatives to win next year’s parliamentary elections. With Trudeau heavily dependent on the Sikh votes, Trudeau is unlikely to upset the applecart at the moment. India has often pointed fingers at Canada for keeping alive the Khalistan movement.