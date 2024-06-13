Israel Launches Air, Ground, Sea Bombardment Of Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War

With the ceasefire talks stalling once again, Israel has reportedly launched a vast land, air and sea operations in the Al-Mawasi area. Al-Mawasi is a coastal town in southern Rafah which had been designated as a safe zone for Palestinians.
As per Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli operation includes strikes from naval boars firing heavy machine guns. Meanwhile, with Hamas adamant to get Israel to permanently stop the war, the peace talks are once again in a limbo.
Israel-Gaza War Enters Day 251 | Latest Developments
Israel Attacks Gaza 'Safe Zone' Al Mawasi: Report
As per news agency WAFA and CNN, the Israeli military has launched an extensive land, sea and air operation in the Al Mawasi area in Rafah. Al-Mawasi had been designated as a "safe zone" by the IDF in May when the Israeli military ordered Palestinians to once again evacuate the region.
Following the recent attacks in Rafah and refugee camps, over half a million people moved to Al Mawasi to seek shelter.
Peace Talks In Limbo, Hamas Demands 'Permanent Ceasefire'
Hamas has urged the United States to put pressure on Israel for a permanent ceasefire for the war in Gaza. After Biden's ceasefire proposal was approved and passed by the UN Security Council, Hamas submitted its response to Qatar and Egypt.
As per US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, some of the amendments proposed by Hamas are "workable and some are not". As per Hamas officials, the militant group has sought for a "permanent ceasefire and complete withdrawal from Gaza", however, Israel has rejected this demand.
UN Warns Of Famine In Gaza Once Again
As per the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, over a million Palestinians risk famine by next month.
The UN Relief Chief's warning comes ahead of the G7 Summit 2024 in Italy. Griffiths are urged the G7 countries to wield their influence to help prevent and stop the famine looming in the Gaza Strip.
Israel, Hamas Accused of Committing War Crimes
Amid the war, both Israel and Hamas have been accused by the United Nations of committing war crimes.
As per a UN inquiry, it was found that during the first few months of the war both rival parties - Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas had committed war crimes which also show a complete disregard for international law.