Israel Launches Air, Ground, Sea Bombardment Of Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War

Israel-Gaza War Enters Day 251 | Latest Developments

Israel Attacks Gaza 'Safe Zone' Al Mawasi: Report

As per news agency WAFA and CNN, the Israeli military has launched an extensive land, sea and air operation in the Al Mawasi area in Rafah. Al-Mawasi had been designated as a "safe zone" by the IDF in May when the Israeli military ordered Palestinians to once again evacuate the region.