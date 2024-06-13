Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Who Can IND Face In Super 8s? When Will Men In Blue Play Their Super 8 Matches - Check Full Details

India have secured a spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2024 after their third consecutive victory in the group stages

AP
Indian cricket team have qualified for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

India defeated USA by seven wickets to seal their place in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Their third consecutive victory meant, Rohit Sharma-led side become the third side after South Africa and Australia to seal their Super 8 progression. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Moreover, the Men In Blue's seeding ahead of the World Cup meant that they have also maintained their numero uno status in Group A and will be in Group 1 of the Super 8s.

The team that finished top of Group A, will take on first placed sides of Group C and the second placed teams of Group B and Group D. The Super 8s kick-start from June 19 in the West Indies.

Group A
Group A
info_icon

India's Likely Opponents In Super 8s

Team India play their first Super 8 match on June 20 against the first-placed side of Group C. Currently, West Indies are top of the pile but Afghanistan could likely topple the co-hosts if they defeat minnows PNG. This match will be played at Bridgetown, Barbados.

Rohit Sharma's second Super 8 tie is on June 22 at Antigua and they play the team placed second in Group D. The aforementioned group has all four teams in contention but realistically, Bangladesh seems the frontrunner, if they manage to beat the Netherlands.

India vs Australia is a confirmed tie for the Super 8s as the two ODI World Cup 2023 finalists lock horns again on June 24 at St. Lucia. The Aussies have already qualified and despite their final standings in the group, they will qualify as B2 due to the seeding.

Apart from the Aussies, Aiden Markram's men are the other country to qualify for the Super 8s. Oman and Namibia are officially eliminated from the tournament.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Re-Appoints Ajit Doval As NSA, PK Mishra As Principal Secretary To PM
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  3. Delhi's Summer Action Plan To control air pollution to come into effect from June 15: Gopal Rai
  4. JKBOSE Class 10th Result Declared, 79.25% Students Pass
  5. TN Govt To Operate LNG, CNG Buses On Experimental Basis For Select Routes
Entertainment News
  1. Ali Fazal Explains How He Approached His Character Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’
  2. Karan Aujla Reveals He Wrote Diljit Dosanjh's 'G.O.A.T' In 10 Minutes
  3. Malayalam Actor Joju George Injured During Helicopter Shot, Out Of Action For 3 Weeks
  4. Sai Tamhankar Opens Up On Being Part Of Vijay Varma-Starrer ‘Matka King’
  5. 'Unexpected Duo': Gippy Grewal Teams Up With Tejasswi Prakash For 'Revolver' Music Video
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: New York's Nassau County International Stadium, Home To Tense Matches, Set For Demolition
  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: BAN Aim To Dominate NED; Winners Stay In Super 8s Contention
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Who Can IND Face In Super 8s? When Will Men In Blue Play Their Super 8 Matches - Check Full Details
  5. Edin Terzic Resigns As Borussia Dortmund Manager After Taking Club To UEFA Champions League Final
World News
  1. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
  2. Joey Chestnut Vs. Takeru Kobayashi: World Record Holders To Come Face-To-Face On Netflix’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
  3. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
  4. High Level Of Fecal Matter Surrounds Mecox Bay, Sparks Public Health Concerns
  5. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Ajit Doval Reappointed As National Security Adviser
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know