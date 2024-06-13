India defeated USA by seven wickets to seal their place in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Their third consecutive victory meant, Rohit Sharma-led side become the third side after South Africa and Australia to seal their Super 8 progression. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
Moreover, the Men In Blue's seeding ahead of the World Cup meant that they have also maintained their numero uno status in Group A and will be in Group 1 of the Super 8s.
The team that finished top of Group A, will take on first placed sides of Group C and the second placed teams of Group B and Group D. The Super 8s kick-start from June 19 in the West Indies.
India's Likely Opponents In Super 8s
Team India play their first Super 8 match on June 20 against the first-placed side of Group C. Currently, West Indies are top of the pile but Afghanistan could likely topple the co-hosts if they defeat minnows PNG. This match will be played at Bridgetown, Barbados.
Rohit Sharma's second Super 8 tie is on June 22 at Antigua and they play the team placed second in Group D. The aforementioned group has all four teams in contention but realistically, Bangladesh seems the frontrunner, if they manage to beat the Netherlands.
India vs Australia is a confirmed tie for the Super 8s as the two ODI World Cup 2023 finalists lock horns again on June 24 at St. Lucia. The Aussies have already qualified and despite their final standings in the group, they will qualify as B2 due to the seeding.
Apart from the Aussies, Aiden Markram's men are the other country to qualify for the Super 8s. Oman and Namibia are officially eliminated from the tournament.