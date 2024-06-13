South Cinema

Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment

Section 144 has been imposed within 200 meters of the Annapoorneshwarinagar police station in Bangalore. The actor and his 12 associates have been kept in custody in that station.

Facebook
Kannada actor Darshan Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa, better known as Darshan, has been making news ever since his name was brought up in a murder case. The Bengaluru police have arrested the actor in connection with the case. The actor is currently under detention at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. Amidst this, recent reports have revealed that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed within 200 meters of the police station.

As reported by ANI, the Bengaluru police have imposed Section 144 within 200 meters of the Annapoorneshwarinagar police station where Darshan and his 12 associates have been kept in police custody. The prohibitory order has been imposed for five days. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda imposed Section 144 for five days from June 13 to June 17.

The order has been issued to manage the crowd that has been causing inconvenience to the general public and visitors at the police station. Scores of fans gathered outside the police station, creating a nuisance by shouting slogans supporting the actor. Despite additional police force being deployed, the crowd numbers kept increasing over the past two days. Police have erected a high-rise pandal to cover the police station as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to determine the exact roles that Darshan and the 12 co-accused played in the murder.

On June 12, a large crowd congregated and engaged in sloganeering when Darshan and his associates were taken for a spot mahazar at the Pattanegere shed, where 33-year-old Renuka Swamy was murdered. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

For the unversed, the actor has been taken in custody for the murder of S Renuka Swamy, a 33-year-old pharmacist from Chitradurga. The police revealed that the body was found in a drain in Kamakshipalya.

