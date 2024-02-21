Darshan and Srinivasa had an amicable relationship. But things turned sour when Srinivasa got entangled in a forgery case. Srinivasa alleged that he had initially suggested the title for ‘Kaatera’ and had intended to produce the film. At a recent event, Darshan addressed this feud. He subtly refuted Srinivasa’s claims and said that he, not the producer, had proposed the film's title. Darshan also raised questions about the logic behind letting go the opportunity of working in a promising project as ‘Kaatera’.