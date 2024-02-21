Darshan is one of the leading actors in the Kannada film industry. The actor is known for having a string of blockbuster hits to his name and a massive fanbase. His latest film, ‘Kaatera’, directed by Tharun Sudhir and starring Aradhana Ram and Jagapathi Babu, is doing well in the theatres. The film has completed 50 days in theatres. However, amidst this success, a dispute has emerged between Darshan and the producer Umapathy Srinivasa.
Darshan and Srinivasa had an amicable relationship. But things turned sour when Srinivasa got entangled in a forgery case. Srinivasa alleged that he had initially suggested the title for ‘Kaatera’ and had intended to produce the film. At a recent event, Darshan addressed this feud. He subtly refuted Srinivasa’s claims and said that he, not the producer, had proposed the film's title. Darshan also raised questions about the logic behind letting go the opportunity of working in a promising project as ‘Kaatera’.
Replying to Darshan’s claims, Srinivasa also shared his side of the story. He acknowledged the financial hurdles he went through and also praised Rockline Venkatesh for taking ‘Kaatera’ to where it is. He clarified that, although Darshan suggested the title for the film, he bore the financial responsibility of registering it.
Additionally, he also talked about the challenges he faced with ‘Roberrt.’ He said that he had planned to release it on OTT platforms to recover losses. However, Darshan wanted a theatrical release. This added to their ongoing tension. He said that he made advance payments for creating and registering titles for both ‘Kaatera’ and ‘Sindhoora Lakshmana.’
The ongoing dispute between these two highlight the financial and legal complexities that loom large on the film industry. Both the parties have made their claims; however, the matter is not resolved as of date.