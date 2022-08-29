Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Opposition Slams Jay Shah Over Turing Down Offer To Wave Tricolour During India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Several Congress leaders slammed BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son, for turning offer to wave Tricolour during thrilling India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai.

Jay Shah
BCCI secretary Jay Shah.(File photo) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 4:24 pm

Video footage of BCCI secretary Jay Shah appearing to turn down an offer to wave the national flag after India beat Pakistan in a thrilling cricket match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday has sparked a controversy, with Opposition leaders taking a dig at him.

However, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi defended Shah in a tweet, saying "staying neutral as ACC (Asian Cricket Council) president doesn't at any point mean being disrespectful to any nation's flag, especially your own. So trolls, sit down".

Chaturvedi's tweet came minutes after she herself attacked Shah on Twitter, saying the tricolour in hand is a symbol of the resolve and loyalty of Indians to the nation and to "dismiss it in this way is an insult to the country's 133 crore population".

Several Congress leaders slammed Jay Shah, who is Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son.

Tagging the video footage of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appearing to turn down an offer to wave the flag, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted in Hindi: "I have papa, keep the tricolour with you."

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar also tweeted the footage and wrote in Hindi: "Looks like the tricolour was of 'Khadi'... not of 'polyester'!"

Related stories

Supreme Court Adjourns BCCI Constitution Amendment Hearing, Wait Continues For Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah

Pakistan's 4-Nation T20 Proposal Shot Down, Jay Shah Next ICC Boss?

IPL 2022 Will Start In The Last Week Of March, Says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The Congress has been strongly criticising an amendment of the flag code under which the national flag can now be made of polyester and with the help of machines.

Tagging the video, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: "The prodigal prince knows not of national pride. Jay Shah not wanting to hold the national flag is symptomatic of the larger hypocrisy of the ruling dispensation. They indulge in theatrics, lack values. Excel in jumlas, lack patriotism."

Commenting on the video, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said: "Dear Amit Shah, please tell the nation whether this act infuriates you? Whether the act hurts your nationalistic sentiments? Or, will this act be forgiven only because he's your son?"

"We are not looking for excuses. We are looking for concrete answers. Sincerely, an angry Indian," he said.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has argued that Jay Shah did not hold the tricolour on Sunday night because he was there as the ACC president and was following protocol.

"The same BJP hounded former VP Hamid Ansari when he (correctly by protocol) didn't salute the flag during Republic Day parade as he wasn't wearing headgear," Gokhale said.

Hardik Pandya came up with a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over Pakistan in the match.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Pakistan Cricket Match Dubai BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tricolour Congress CPIM
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: Hardik Pandya Aces Nervy Chase To Help India Beat Pakistan - Highlights

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG

SKY Enters Record Books After 117 Vs ENG