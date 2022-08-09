Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Opposition In Country Isn’t Up Against Just BJP But ‘Authoritarian’ Government Too: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has said that the opposition parties are not only against the BJP but an authoritarian government too.

undefined
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 4:35 pm

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said opposition parties in the country were not up against just the BJP but an “authoritarian” government that is “weaponizing” state institutions to ensure an opposition-free India.

 "The predicament Nitish Kumar & opposition parties find themselves in isn’t just because they are facing BJP. Instead, they are facing the might of an authoritarian government that’s weaponizing every agency be it NIA, ED, CBI, etc to ensure an opposition-free India," Mehbooba tweeted. She said for Jammu and Kashmir, the damage is not restricted to only political parties.

Related stories

Mehbooba Mufti Urges PM Modi To Make J&K ‘Peace Zone’

Mehbooba Mufti accuses Jammu And Kashmir Admin Of Forcing People To Buy National Flag Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

PDP Demands Probe Over Alleged Association Of LeT Terrorist With BJP

 It is far worse as the state has been butchered and disempowered unconstitutionally. Exactly why parties here looked beyond political differences to forge an alliance in the form of PAGD, the PDP chief added. 

Tags

National Mehbooba Mufti Authoritarian Government Opposition-free India NIA ED CBI
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

‘Darlings’ On Netflix Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah’s Brilliant Act Saves This Satire On Domestic Violence

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu