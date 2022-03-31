Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Opp Protest In Lok Sabha Over Fuel Price Hike

Apart from Congress and Trinamool Congress, those who took part in the protests include DMK, CPI, CPI-M and TRS members. TRS members were raising some placards seeking justice for Scheduled Castes communities.

Opp Protest In Lok Sabha Over Fuel Price Hike
Protest against the fuel price hike. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 1:20 pm

Opposition members, including those from the Congress and Trinamool Congress, on Thursday walked out from the Lok Sabha to protest against the continuous hike in fuel prices. Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre. As soon as the House assembled, opposition members started the protest against the hike in fuel prices and demanded that it should be withdrawn. Raising slogans and carrying placards, the members shouted slogans against the Modi government for its alleged “anti-people” policies. However, Speaker Om Birla said he had given them opportunities on four occasions in the past in this session to raise the issue and hence they should go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings. The opposition members ignored the Speaker's plea and continued their protest.


Apart from Congress and Trinamool Congress, those who took part in the protests include DMK, CPI, CPI-M and TRS members. TRS members were raising some placards seeking justice for Scheduled Castes communities. After nearly 30 minutes, some members, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, staged a walk out in protest. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each. 

Related stories

The New Hydrogen-Powered Car That Nitin Gadkari Rode To Parliament: All You Need To Know

Seafood Biz Braces For Losses Of Jobs, Fish Due To Sanctions

P&G India Becomes 'Plastic Waste Neutral' Company

PTI INPUTS

Tags

National National Petrol Price Hike Petrol Price In India Diesel Price Hike Petrol Diesel Price Hike Today Petrol Price India Petrol Prices In India Diesel Price Today Diesel Price In India Petrol Price Hike In India Fuel Price Hike Fuel Price In India Fuel Prices In India Petrol And Diesel Price
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities