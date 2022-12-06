Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Opacity In System A Sure Way To Bring Degeneration: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Opacity In System A Sure Way To Bring Degeneration: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:57 pm

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in the system for the progress of a nation, saying opacity is a sure way to bring degeneration.

He said that the best way to make a person succeed is to make him accountable. Addressing the officer trainees of the 75th batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) here, the vice president said India is rising as never before and bold governance reforms along with increased use of technology have made the system fair and transparent.

"An ecosystem has been created wherein the ideals enlisted in the preamble of Indian Constitution are being materialised," he said, according to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat.

Exhorting the officer trainees to be part of India's growth story, Dhankhar asked them to be firm and fearless. At the end of day, power of truth, transparency and being upright is impregnable, he told the young probationers. 

