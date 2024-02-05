One Nation, One Law

However, this isn’t a fresh concept by any stretch. The roots of the UCC can be traced back to intense discussions in the Constituent Assembly debates, where leaders like B R Ambedkar, K M Munshi, and Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar argued for its introduction. One should quote K M Munshi during a debate on 23 November 1948, where he said that the “… attitude of mind perpetuated under the British rule, that personal law is part of religion has been fostered by the British and by British courts. We must, therefore, outgrow it. If I may just remind the honourable Member who spoke last of a particular incident from Fereshta which comes to my mind, Allauddin Khilji made several changes which offended against the Shariat, though he was the first ruler to establish a Muslim Sultanate here. The kazi of Delhi objected to some of his reforms, and his reply was, ‘I am an ignorant man, and I am ruling this country in its best interests. I am sure, looking at my ignorance and my good intentions, the Almighty will forgive me, when he finds that I have not acted according to the Shariat.’ If Allauddin could not, much less can a modern government accept the proposition that religious rights cover personal law or several other matters which we have been unfortunately trained to consider as part of our religion.” Secularism means religion has a private space and public policy is religion-neutral. Laws shape public policy.