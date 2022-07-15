Friday, Jul 15, 2022
National

One Dead, Three Hurt As Boulders Hit Moving Car In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

One person died and three others were injured after boulders hit a moving car following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Friday.

Landslide in Kullu Photo: PTI

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 10:04 pm

One person died and three others were injured after boulders hit a moving car following a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Friday.


The deceased has been identified as Devanand (31), a resident of the state's Solan district, while Sanjeev Kumar (34), Deepak Kumar (36), and Akshay Kumar (27) sustained injuries, they added.


The incident took place at Bagipul in Nirmand tehsil on Thursday, they said.


The four men first reached Jayo on foot after paying obeisance at Shrikhand Mahadev in the Kullu district. From there, they took a car and were returning to their homes in the Solan district but their vehicle was hit by boulders, officials said.


The injured were taken to an MGMSC hospital at Khaneri in Rampur for treatment, they said. 

