Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
One-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal

The northeastern state had on Wednesday registered 526 fresh infections.

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 2:08 pm

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 348 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 194 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Thursday. The fresh cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 60,792, he said.

"Altogether, 57,199 people have recovered from the disease so far," State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is currently at 94.09 per cent, he added. The death toll in the frontier state remained at 284 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

Of the 194 new cases, 114 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 18 in Papumpare district and 10 in Lower Subansiri, the official said. "An army jawan, two healthcare workers and 10 inmates of the Central Jail here were among the new patients," Jampa said. The northeastern state had on Wednesday registered 526 fresh infections.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,309 active cases. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,408, followed by West Kameng at 220, Namsai at 195, Papumpare at 188 and Lower Subansiri at 171.

Over 12.31 lakh samples have been tested for the infection in the state, including 704 on Wednesday, he said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 27.55 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,68,005 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines so far. At least 46,017 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 14,141 senior citizens received the booster jab.

With PTI Inputs

