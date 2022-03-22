Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
One Active COVID-19 Case In Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID cases in Andamans.(Representational image) PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 7:20 pm

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has only one active COVID-19 case, a senior Health Department official said on Tuesday.


       

The coronavirus caseload in the archipelago remained at 10,029 as no fresh case was reported in the last two days, he said. One more person recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,899, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. The administration has so far tested 7,08,147 samples for COVID-19, and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.42 per cent.


       

A total of 6,09,243 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 3,04,261 have received both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

With PTI inputs.

