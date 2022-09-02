Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Old Age Homes To Come Up In 10 Punjab Districts: Minister Baljit Kaur

The Punjab government will open new old age homes in 10 districts, each having a capacity to accommodate 25 to 150 people, minister Baljit Kaur said on Friday.

Old age homes to come up in 10 Punjab districts
Old age homes to come up in 10 Punjab districts PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 12:11 pm

The Punjab government will open new old age homes in 10 districts, each having a capacity to accommodate 25 to 150 people, minister Baljit Kaur said on Friday.

The minister for social security, women, and child development said these old age homes will come up in Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, SAS Nagar, and Malerkotla.

The government plans to run these institutions with through NGOs, trusts, and Red Cross societies by giving them financial assistance, Kaur said in a statement.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Punjab Government Red Cross Societies Minister For Social Security Open New Old Age Homes In 10 Districts Capacity To Accommodate 25 To 150 People Minister Baljit Kaur Financial Assistance Old Age Homes Will Come Up In Bathinda
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout