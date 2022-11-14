Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha 'Sextortion' Case: ED Seizes Incriminating Documents, Digital Evidence

The raids were conducted as part of an "ongoing money-laundering investigation being carried out by the ED in a high-profile sextortion racket operated by Archana Nag and her associates by targeting influential and affluent persons.

Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Enforcement Directorate (ED) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 6:21 pm

The ED on Monday said it has seized "incriminating" documents, digital evidence and mobile phones during recent searches carried out in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged "sextortion" racket that recently surfaced in Odisha.

The action was undertaken against prime accused Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, his alleged aide Khageshwar Patra and Sharadhanjali Behera, an associate of Nag, on November 10. A total of seven premises in the state were searched, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The raids were conducted as part of an "ongoing money-laundering investigation being carried out by the ED in a high-profile sextortion racket operated by Archana Nag and her associates by targeting influential and affluent persons", it added.

The money-laundering probe stems from two Odisha Police FIRs filed against the accused. Nag and Chand were arrested by the police last month. They are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody. The ED arrested Patra recently and he is in the federal agency's custody till November 21, the statement said.

"Patra, an active and close associate of Archana Nag, was involved in acquiring and generating properties worth crores of rupees through extortion by way of honey-trapping high-profile and rich people and secretly making their inappropriate videos and threatening and blackmailing them for lodging false police cases against them," it said.

These videos were also posted on social media platforms, the ED said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Delhi Excise Case: High Court Asks CBI, ED To Produce Public Statements Over Media Leak Allegations

After CCI Penalties, Google Pauses Enforcement Of Play Billing In India

Enforcement Directorate Raids 25 Locations In Delhi Relating To Excise Policy

Tags

National Odisha Incriminating Documents Digital Evidence Money Laundering Probe Sextortion Racket Enforcement Directorate (ED) Odisha Police FIRs
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms