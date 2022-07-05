Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Reports 334 New Covid-19 Cases

The positivity rate jumped to 2.91 per cent from 1.92 as the cases were detected out of 11,451 samples.

undefined
Covid-19 testing PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 3:09 pm

Odisha on Tuesday recorded 334 fresh Covid-19 cases, 89 more than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 12,91,117, the health department said. The positivity rate jumped to 2.91 per cent from 1.92 as the cases were detected out of 11,451 samples.

Khurda district, where the state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 187 infections, followed by 70 in Cuttack. Of the new cases, 53 were children, the department said. Odisha now has 1,695 active cases, while 129 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 12,80,243.

Related stories

Mumbai Reports 43 Percent Drop In Coronavirus Cases At 431; Two Die, Active Tally At 7,040

Maharashtra Records 3,249 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths; Active Tally Below 24,000

Gujarat Registers 547 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 3,042

The toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as there were no fresh fatalities. Fifty-three other Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it added. The state had logged 245 cases On Sunday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Odisha Government COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Khurda District Bhubaneswar Cuttack Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans