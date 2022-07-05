Odisha Reports 334 New Covid-19 Cases

Odisha on Tuesday recorded 334 fresh Covid-19 cases, 89 more than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 12,91,117, the health department said. The positivity rate jumped to 2.91 per cent from 1.92 as the cases were detected out of 11,451 samples.

Khurda district, where the state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 187 infections, followed by 70 in Cuttack. Of the new cases, 53 were children, the department said. Odisha now has 1,695 active cases, while 129 more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 12,80,243.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as there were no fresh fatalities. Fifty-three other Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it added. The state had logged 245 cases On Sunday.

(With PTI Inputs)