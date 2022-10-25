Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Reports 25 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Odisha now has 397 active cases, while 13,26,267 people have recovered from the disease, including 55 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Odisha Reports 25 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
Odisha Reports 25 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 3:27 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,920 on Tuesday as 25 more people, including two children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,203 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, it said. 

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said. 

The eastern state had on Monday reported 34 fresh cases.  

Odisha now has 397 active cases, while 13,26,267 people have recovered from the disease, including 55 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Odisha
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film