Odisha Reports 25 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,35,920 on Tuesday as 25 more people, including two children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,203 as no new fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

The eastern state had on Monday reported 34 fresh cases.

Odisha now has 397 active cases, while 13,26,267 people have recovered from the disease, including 55 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

