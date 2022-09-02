Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Reports 226 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,28,070 on Friday as 226 more people, including 19 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 2:57 pm

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,28,070 on Friday as 226 more people, including 19 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll rose to 9,178 as an 81-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhubaneswar. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The state has 1,797 active cases, while 228 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,17,042.

The positivity rate was at 1.74 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 13,026 samples.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Odisha Reports 226 New Covid-19 Cases 1 More Death Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Fatality Tested Positive For The Infection Covid-19 Tally
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Aim Super 4 Spot