Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Odisha Reports 103 New Covid-19 Cases

Odisha now has 583 active cases, while 13,25,318 people have recovered from the disease, including 113 in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 6:30 pm

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,35,153 on Wednesday as 103 more people, including 10 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,199, with no reports of any new fatalities in the last 24 hours. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 583 active cases, while 13,25,318 people have recovered from the disease, including 113 in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected from the 10,171 sample tests, and the daily positivity rate was 1.01 per cent. 

(With PTI Inputs)

