Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Odisha Registers 255 New Covid-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

The daily positivity rate was at 2.67 per cent as 12,771 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 8:48 pm

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 13,23,307 on Tuesday as 255 more people, including 43 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The toll rose to 9,157 as a 60-year-old man succumbed to the infection in Rayagada district.

Odisha had logged 381 infections and one fatality on Monday. The state now has 3,462 active cases, while 13,10,635 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 479 in the last 24 hours.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The daily positivity rate was at 2.67 per cent as 12,771 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Restrictions Odisha
