Odisha Announces 1-Day Menstrual Leave Policy For Women Employees

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida made the announcement during the Independence Day celebrations in Cuttack.

The move comes as a bid to better support women's health and well being | Photo: Representative Image
On the 78th Independence Day, the Odisha government announced a one-day paid menstrual leave police for women employees in both the state government and private sector.

The policy -- which takes immediate effect -- allows women employees to take leave on either first or the second day of their menstrual cycle. The decision comes in a bid to provide improved support to women's health and well-being.

The Odisha government's decision takes significance amid the increasing conversation around menstrual leave policies in the nation.

Just last month, the Supreme Court had said that making menstrual leave mandatory for employees could turn out to be counter-productive on women's participation in the workforce. However, the top court bench asked the central government to consider framing a model policy on this issue after consulting the stakeholders and the states.

"Since the issue raised multifarious aspects of policy, it may be examined by Centre and states. SC cannot interfere in it," CJI DY Chandrachud had said.

Notably, the Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products Bill, 2022, proposes three days of paid menstrual leave for women and transwomen. This bill is yet to be enacted.

At present, Bihar and Kerala are the only Indian states to have implemented a menstrual leave policy. Bihar, in 1992, allowing two days of paid menstrual leave to women every month.

Last year (2023), Kerala extended its menstrual leave policy to all women students in universities and institutions, along with up to 60 days of maternity leave for those above the age of 18, an India Today report said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about issues of advancements in women's rights while delivering his address at the Independence Day customary event at Delhi's Red Fort. He also mentioned the extension of paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

