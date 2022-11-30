Odisha: Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Raping Woman 13 Years Ago

A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a woman 13 years ago.

The man, now 44, had raped the then 23-year-old woman on the night of March 2, 2009 when her husband was not at home, according to the prosecution.

The incident happened in Mahakalapada police station area. Judge Tribikram Keshari Chinara convicted the man, a neighbour of the survivor, under IPC sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint ) and 506 (criminal intimation).

Besides sentencing the convict to 10 years in jail, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The court gave the verdict after examining the statements of seven witnesses, including the survivor, said Sanjay Jena, the special public prosecutor.

-With PTI Input