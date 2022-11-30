Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Odisha: Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Raping Woman 13 Years Ago

Home National

Odisha: Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Raping Woman 13 Years Ago

The man, now 44, had raped the then 23-year-old woman on the night of March 2, 2009 when her husband was not at home, according to the prosecution.

Stop rape
Stop rape Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:55 pm

A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a woman 13 years ago.

The man, now 44, had raped the then 23-year-old woman on the night of March 2, 2009 when her husband was not at home, according to the prosecution.

The incident happened in Mahakalapada police station area. Judge Tribikram Keshari Chinara convicted the man, a neighbour of the survivor, under IPC sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint ) and 506 (criminal intimation).

Besides sentencing the convict to 10 years in jail, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The court gave the verdict after examining the statements of seven witnesses, including the survivor, said Sanjay Jena, the special public prosecutor.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Odisha Government Rape Case Rape Accused Justice Judiciary Odisha
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’