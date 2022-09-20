Odisha Logs 164 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,32,082 on Tuesday as 164 more people, including 43 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state had recorded 125 infections on Monday.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,186 as no fresh fatality was reported. Besides, 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The state now has 1,499 active cases, while 13,21,344 patients have recovered from the disease to date, including 218 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.45 per cent as 11,352 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)