Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What

On June 12, a four-time BJP MLA Mohan Majhi was sworn in as Odisha's first-ever BJP chief minister. Here, we have enlisted who got which portfolio in the newly elected BJP-led ministry.

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi | Photo: PTI
Within days since taking oath, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers. On June 12 Majhi was sworn in as the state’s first-ever BJP chief minister.
L: Majhi with PM Modi after taking oath | R: Deputy CMs Pravati Parida (U) and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo - PTI/ANI
Mohan Charan Majhi Sworn In As Odisha CM; First-time MLA Pravati, Kanak Vardhan His Deputies | Full List

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

List of Odisha ministers and ministries

  • According to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan, CM Majhi kept home, finance and certain other departments to himself including general administration and public grievances, information and public relations, water resources and planning and convergence.

  • Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo has been given the charge of agriculture and farmers’ empowerment and energy departments.

  • Pravati Parida,the other deputy chief minister, a debutant MLA and the lone female in the 16-member council of ministers, has been assigned Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism department.

L: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi | R: BJP leaders at Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri - PTI images
Odisha: Fulfilling First Poll Promise, New BJP State Govt Opens All 4 Gates Of Puri Jagannath Temple

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • BJP leader Suresh Pujari was allocated Revenue and Disaster Management, while Rabi Narayan Naik, a farmer leader, was given Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water departments.

  • Tribal leader Nityananda Gond got school and mass education, ST&SC development, minorities & backward classes Welfare, social security & empowerment of persons with disabilities departments, the statement said.

