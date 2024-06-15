Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What

Within days since taking oath, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers. On June 12 Majhi was sworn in as the state’s first-ever BJP chief minister.
List of Odisha ministers and ministries
According to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan, CM Majhi kept home, finance and certain other departments to himself including general administration and public grievances, information and public relations, water resources and planning and convergence.
Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo has been given the charge of agriculture and farmers’ empowerment and energy departments.
Pravati Parida,the other deputy chief minister, a debutant MLA and the lone female in the 16-member council of ministers, has been assigned Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism department.
BJP leader Suresh Pujari was allocated Revenue and Disaster Management, while Rabi Narayan Naik, a farmer leader, was given Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water departments.
Tribal leader Nityananda Gond got school and mass education, ST&SC development, minorities & backward classes Welfare, social security & empowerment of persons with disabilities departments, the statement said.