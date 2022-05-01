Sunday, May 01, 2022
Nurse Found Hanging On First Day Of Her Duty In Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, Parents Allege Rape

The family of the deceased nurse has accused administrator of the hospital and three others for raping and murdering their daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

Nurse found hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.(File photo-Representational image)

Updated: 01 May 2022 10:21 am

The family of a nurse in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Sunday alleged that their daughter was raped and the murdered, the reports said.

According to the NDTV report, the parents of the deceased nurse have accused three people of murdering their daughter, after she was found hanging on first day of her duty. 

The accused in the case include administrator of the nursing home, the report mentioned. 

The FIR has also been filed in the incident.

According to the police officer, quoted in the report, the body of a woman was found hanging from the wall of a private nursing home wall was found at New Jeevan Hospital in Unnao on Saturday morning. 

Earlier, the videos of the incident appeared on social media.
 

