NSUI Starts Indefinite Strike Against DU's Move To Hold Offline Exams For 'Even' Semester Students

The DU had announced that the 'odd' semester exams are to be conducted in open book exam mode whereas exams for 'even' semesters will be conducted in offline mode.

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 6:46 pm

Congress-affiliated NSUI began an "indefinite strike" outside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty on Wednesday against the physical mode of examination for students of II, IV and VI semesters of the varsity. 

The DU had announced that the semester I, III and V or 'odd' semester exams are to be conducted in open book exam mode whereas exams for 'even' semesters II, IV and VI will be conducted in physical mode.  

Delhi NSUI President Kunal Sehrawat accused the DU administration of "partiality". 

"When 70 per cent of the classes were held online and the colleges have resumed recently, then why exams for 'even' semesters students are being held online. This is a sheer partiality on the part of administration," he said.

Noting that several students are from different states, he said, "Many students are unable to come to Delhi and the PG rents have skyrocketed. For this semester, the exams should be held online."

National Students' Union of India secretary Nitish Gaur said they will continue the strike until their demands are met. 

"The classes have been held online, so why cannot the exam be taken online. Until the university administration fulfils the demands of the students, the NSUI will continue the strike," he said. 

