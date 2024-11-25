National

November 25 News Wrap: Death Toll Rises In Sambhal Violence, Winter Session Starts And More

November 24 News Wrap: Today’s top stories include Death Toll Rises In Sambhal violence, Winter Session Starts And More

November 25 News Wrap: Death Toll Rises In Sambhal Violence, Winter Session Starts And More
Hello, readers! Welcome to today's news wrap, where we bring you the top stories of the day. Death toll reaches 4 in Sambhal Violence, District Admin Bars Entry Of Outsiders Till Nov 30.

Meanwhile, The Winter Session starts, PM Modi urges for healthy debate.

Supreme Court orders SIT Pprobe into custodial torture of a woman over RG Kar Protest.

Here’s a look at the top stories for November 25:

Sambhal Violence: Death Toll Reaches 4; District Admin Bars Entry Of Outsiders Till Nov 30

With death of another person, the toll of people killed in Sunday's violent clashes between protestor and police has reached four in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The four men were killed and several others, including security and administration personnel, injured during the clashes. READ FULL STORY HERE

PM Modi Urged For 'Healthy Debate' In Parliament As Winter Session Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition, saying those who were rejected by people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains.

Addressing reporters ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi said such handful of people did not succeed in their intentions but people of the country observed their actions and punished them at an appropriate time. READ FULL STORY HERE

RG Kar Protest: Supreme Court Orders SIT To probe Custodial Torture Of A Woman

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged torture of a woman following her arrest during a protest against the rape and killing of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, reported PTI.

Today's order modified an earlier order by Calcutta High Court judgement dated October 8, ordering a CBI probe. READ FULL STORY HERE

West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire

Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel on Sunday, wounding seven people in one of the militant group's heaviest barrages in months. This came in response to the Israeli airstrikes on Saturday that hit beirut without warning, killing at least 29 people and wounding 67, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. READ FULL STORY HERE

