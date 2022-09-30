Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Home National

North Western Railway To Get Five 'Vande Bharat' Trains: Official

A railways official said on Thursday five 'Vande Bharat' trains have been allotted to the North Western Railway and they will arrive by September 2023.

India will manufacture 400 new, energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains in the next three years.

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 7:04 am

A railways official said on Thursday five 'Vande Bharat' trains have been allotted to the North Western Railway and they will arrive by September 2023.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, said, "North Western Railway has been allotted five Vande Bharat trains which will reach North Western Railway by September 2023."

He said the routes of these trains have not been finalized yet. 

Kiran said electrification and double-track works of some routes have been completed and as a result, there has been a partial change in the timings of trains. 

The arrival/departure of trains at different stations as per the new timetable will be applicable from October 1, he told reporters at the North Western Railway headquarters here.  

Responding to a question on the electrification of railway tracks, Kiran said the target of completion of electrification work on the North Western Railway is by December 2023. Till now, work has been completed on 2,900 route kilometers, which is more than 50 percent, and work on other sections is still in progress, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Visually told More

