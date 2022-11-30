Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Home National

During Traffic Awareness Month in November, the Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police issued 39,765 e-challans for violations. 

Noida Police Issues Over 30,000 E-Challans During Traffic Awareness Month In Nov

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 8:16 pm

The Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police issued 39,765 e-challans at a daily average of 1,325 for violations in November as it observed Traffic Awareness Month. 

According to official data, 280 vehicles were impounded for various violations, including air pollution, during the month.

"As part of enforcement, 39,765 e-challans were issued for various traffic rule violations and a total of Rs 16,59,800 was collected in fines and deposited in stage treasury," the traffic police said in a statement.

The police said they have generated 5,26,109 e-challans from January till November end of this year and collected Rs 2,87,65,900 in fines. 

The police said that with help of the regional transport office and the public works department, the number of black spots in Gautam Buddh Nagar has reduced to 15 from 35 two years ago. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said major public outreach programmes were conducted during the month as part of initiatives during 'Traffic Awareness Month'.

"Hundreds of people, including children and youth, were made aware of traffic rules and road safety through short videos as well as street plays," he said. 

"The number of black spots has been reduced. Now what we are doing is identifying stretches which although are not marked as black spots but have witnessed accidents and getting them rectified," the officer said. 

At least 354 people have lost their lives in road crashes so far this year across Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, according to police data.

The western Uttar Pradesh district, adjoining Delhi, recorded nearly 90 road crash incidents on a monthly average basis till October end in which another 680 people were left injured, the data stated.  

