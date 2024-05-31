National

Noida: Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Society's Shop Day After AC Blast Triggers Blaze At Another Complex

A day after an air conditioner inside a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Noida caught fire, another fire broke outside a shop of a high-rise residential society's market in the city.

No one was injured in the incident that took place at Amrapali Zodiac in Sector-119 of Noida, officials said, adding that goods kept outside a grocery shop on the lower basement level of the market caught fire after a short circuit in the morning.

Some shops adjacent to it were damaged in the incident, they said and added that the fire has been extinguished. There was no damage to goods kept inside the grocery store, according to police cited in a news agency PTI report.

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 10th floor of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector-100 due to a blast in an air conditioner in the house.

On Thursday night, another fire was reported in a house in Sector 31. There were no casualties in any of these incidents, according to the officials.

Over the AC blast incident, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said locals and society residents alerted the fire service unit about the incident in the flat on the 10th floor of the building at 10.10 am.

"We immediately rushed five vehicles (water tenders) to the spot. But before our vehicles could reach there, the firefighting systems installed in the society managed to put out the fire within 10 minutes," he said.

"The fire was triggered by a blast in the AC (air conditioner). Since the firefighting systems like sprinklers, extinguishers, hoses, were working fine, the fire did not spread out much and was contained in one room (of the flat)," Choubey said, adding that there was no loss of life or injury to any person in the episode.

Videos on social media showed heavy smoke billowing from the apartment in one of the residential towers of the society.

An "AC blast" generally refers to an explosion or fire involving an air conditioning (AC) unit. Such incidents can occur due to various factors, often related to electrical or mechanical failures, as per officials.

