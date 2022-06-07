Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
No Respite From Sweltering Heat In City

After the Met office's yellow alert, the minimum temperature in Delhi has climbed to 27.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, despite predictions of strong surface winds later in the day.

NCR heatwave PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 11:26 am

The minimum temperature rose slightly in the city to settle at 27.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, even as the weather office forecasted strong surface winds later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 44 degrees Celsius, with no respite from the sweltering heat in the city. Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The Met Office had issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions in some pockets of the city. 


The relative humidity at 8:30 AM on Tuesday stood at 28 percent, according to data shared by the MeT Office. The city on Monday had recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. The Met Office has also forecasted strong surface winds later in the day.

The heatwave had tightened its grip on parts of Delhi on Sunday, with the maximum breaching the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities. The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius respectively with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (219) category around 9:30 AM, data from the CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. 

