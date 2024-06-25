'No One Contacted Us': TMC Claims INDIA Bloc Didn't Consult Them For Choosing K Suresh As LS Speaker

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said that they were not consulted about the Opposition's choice of Congress MP K Suresh as the INDIA bloc's joint nominee for the Lok Sabha Speaker position.
As Suresh filed his nomination on Tuesday morning, the TMC did not join the INDIA bloc parties in endorsing his candidacy.
When asked about the TMC's position, MP Abhishek Banerjee said they have not been contacted regarding this matter yet.
Banerjee told reporters, "No one contacted us, there have been no talks, unfortunately this has been a unilateral decision."
"Our party leadership, Mamata ji will decide," he added.
When Rahul Gandhi came out of the House after his affirmation, he was asked by the media if he could reach an agreement with Banerjee over the Speaker issue.
Suresh, a seven-term Lok Sabha MP, is the Opposition's pick for the Speaker, who will go up against the BJP's Om Birla.