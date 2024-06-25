National

'No One Contacted Us': TMC Claims INDIA Bloc Didn't Consult Them For Choosing K Suresh As LS Speaker

When Rahul Gandhi came out of the House after his affirmation, he was asked by the media if he could reach an agreement with Banerjee over the Speaker issue.

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee with Abhishek Banerjee
LS Poll results: Mamata Banerjee PC | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said that they were not consulted about the Opposition's choice of Congress MP K Suresh as the INDIA bloc's joint nominee for the Lok Sabha Speaker position.

As Suresh filed his nomination on Tuesday morning, the TMC did not join the INDIA bloc parties in endorsing his candidacy.

When asked about the TMC's position, MP Abhishek Banerjee said they have not been contacted regarding this matter yet.

Om Birla to be named Lok Sabha Speaker again
NDA Proposes Om Birla's Name As Next LS Speaker; Opposition Nominates K Suresh

BY Outlook Web Desk

Banerjee told reporters, "No one contacted us, there have been no talks, unfortunately this has been a unilateral decision."

"Our party leadership, Mamata ji will decide," he added.

Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Banerjee were seen chatting inside Lok Sabha.

When Rahul Gandhi came out of the House after his affirmation, he was asked by the media if he could reach an agreement with Banerjee over the Speaker issue.

Rahul Gandhi was carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution during is oath in Lok Sabha on Tuesday
'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As Member Of 18th Lok Sabha

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a brief reply, the Congress leader said, "Jai Samvidhan (hail Constitution)".

Suresh, a seven-term Lok Sabha MP, is the Opposition's pick for the Speaker, who will go up against the BJP's Om Birla.

