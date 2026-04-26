'No Forced Surrender': Supreme Court Draws Clear Line On Anticipatory Bail Powers

Anticipatory bail, provided under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, is designed as a pre-arrest legal safeguard, allowing individuals to seek protection from arrest in anticipation of being accused of a non-bailable offence. The bench observed that while courts are well within their powers to assess the merits of such pleas and deny relief where necessary, imposing a condition to surrender effectively converts the rejection into a punitive direction, something not envisaged under the law.